Tiffany & Co. creative director for marketing reportedly exits

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. is said to have bid farewell to its executive creative director for marketing and communications.

Ruba Abu-Nimah has reportedly departed the LVMH-owned brand, according to WWD, after initially joining in 2021 as part of its new creative leadership team.

In the position, Abu-Nimah was tasked with overseeing the visual assets of everything from website design to social media content to advertising.

Prior to joining Tiffany, Abu-Nimah held a number of similar leadership roles at various beauty and media companies.

She joined the jewellers from Revlon where she served as SVP creative director for three years after holding the position of creative director at Elle Magazine.

She has also worked in creative director roles at Shiseido and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Her departure comes amid the anticipated launch of Tiffany and Nike’s collaborative sneaker, which is set to drop March 7.

Before the duo’s official announcement, images of the shoe had been leaked on social media, already generating a buzz online, with fans of the brands expressing both excitement and hesitancy towards the collaboration.

WWD said a representative for Tiffany and Abu-Nimah were not available to comment.