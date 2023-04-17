Tilly's taps new EVP, chief merchandising officer

US fashion retailer Tilly's has named Laura Janney as its new executive vice president, chief merchandising officer, effective May 8.

In her new role, Janney will head all the company’s merchandising operations, including buying, sourcing, and product development, as well as “coordinating consistency in merchandising experiences both in-store and online”.

Janney joins Tilly's from Canadian retail giant Hudson’s Bay, where she worked since 2019, most recently serving as chief merchandising officer.

She also spent 32 years at American luxury department store chain Nordstrom, most recently as vice president, omni channel divisional merchandise manager for innovation/full price stores.

“I am excited to have Laura join our company,” said Tilly’s CEO and president Ed Thomas in a statement.

“We believe her extensive experience in retail merchandising and track record of growth and strategic leadership will bring great value to Tilly’s as we work to improve our business,” he said.