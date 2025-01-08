Tilly’s appoints Michael Relich to its board of directors

Tilly’s has announced the appointment of Michael Relich to its board of directors.

Relich, the company said, has over 40 years of experience in retail, with an emphasis on systems and information technology. He most recently served as the co-chief executive officer of PacSun.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Hezy Shaked, Tilly’s executive chairman said in a statement: “We believe Mike’s extensive experience in teen and young adult retail and knowledge of information technology will add great value to our board.”

He also recently served as a member of the board of directors of PSEB, a privately held company that owns PacSun and Eddie Bauer, where he also held positions as its interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer.

Relich has served in C-level roles at Lucky Brand, Crate & Barrel, Guess and Wet Seal and currently serves on the advisory board of several technology companies.