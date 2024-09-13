Tilly’s co-founder Hezy Shaked takes over CEO role

Tilly’s, Inc. has appointed Hezy Shaked, the company’s co-founder and executive chairman of the board, as its president and chief executive officer.

“As the co-founder of this 42-year-old company, there is no one who cares about it more deeply than I do. I remain fully committed and enthusiastic about making every effort to work toward improving our business,” said Hezy Shaked in a statement.

Shaked had been serving as the company’s interim president and CEO since January 21, 2024, and has served as the company’s president and CEO previously.

Shaked co-founded Tilly's concept in 1982 and formed the company in 1984. He has served as chairman of the board since inception and served as chief strategy officer since February 2011. From September 2008 to February 2011, Shaked served as president and CEO and from September 2006 to September 2008, as co-chief executive officer. From the company’s inception to September 2006, Shaked was also president and CEOof Tilly’s.