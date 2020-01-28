Tim Boyle appointed Chairman of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company has appointed President and CEO Tim Boyle as Chairman of the company’s board. The company said in a statement that its board of directors also appointed long-time serving board member Andy Bryant as Lead Independent Director.

“We feel fortunate to have a seasoned leader like Andy as a strong independent voice on our board. Andy’s wealth of experience at Intel has led him to be a source of tremendous insight for our board and I look forward to working even closer with him as he serves as lead independent director,” said Tim Boyle.

The company added that Bryant served as chairman of the board of directors of Intel Corporation from May 2012 to January 2020, and will be stepping down from its board following Intel’s 2020 annual stockholders’ meeting. Bryant has served on the Board of Directors of the Columbia since 2005, and chairs the company’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Columbia Sportswear Company’s brands Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel and Prana are today sold in approximately 90 countries.

