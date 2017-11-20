Timeline: The Life & Career of Azzedine Alaïa

London - The sudden death of French-Tunisian designer and couturier Azzedine Alaïa caught the industry by surprise this weekend. Alaïa, who died of heart failure this Saturday, is set to be buried in the iconic blue and white village of Sidi Bou Said in a ceremony overseen by supermodel Naomi Campbell, Farida Khelfa, President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi and relatives of the late couturier.

The rise of couturier Azzedine Alaïa

The fashion designer is best known for his contemporary designs which celebrated the female form and for marching to his own beat within the industry. Somewhat of a fashion rebel, Alaïa refused to take part in the international fashion weeks and present his collections on schedule with other leading fashion houses, instead opting to show his collections in his own time, when he felt ready. Alaïa also chose not to advertise or spend much time on marketing, letting his designs speak for themselves. He dressed famous women across the world from Hollywood to the White House and influence he left on the industry is profound.

In honor of his life and career, FashionUnited has created a timeline of the milestones in Azzedine Alaïa life and career.

Photo: Azzedine Alaia, Alaia.fr