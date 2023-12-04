Tod’s names Matteo Tamburini creative director

Footwear and leather specialist Tod’s Group has announced the appointment of Matteo Tamburini as its flagship brand’s newest creative director.

In the position, Tamburini will oversee Tod’s women’s and men’s collections, with the first to be the autumn/winter 2024/25 women’s line, set to be presented during the next Milan Fashion Week, in February 2024.

In a release, the designer said that he was excited to join a fashion house that was “so closely tied to [his] origins and memories”.

His statement continued: “I identify myself with the brand’s values and the continuous pursuit of high quality and style it has undertaken until now, and I look forward to contributing with my expertise.”

Tamburini’s experience in the fashion industry stretches back to his education at ISA Mengaroni, after which he went on to work on the design teams of Rochas, Schiaparelli and Emillio Pucci, specialising in womenswear.

Former Bottega Veneta designer takes Tod’s helm

His most recent role however was head designer of ready-to-wear at Bottega Veneta, a house he has been with for over six years with the latest position being a one he has served in for half that time.

On his appointment, Tod’s Group president and chief executive officer, Diego Della Valle, said: “Matteo Tamburini is a talented creative. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will definitely bring an added value to our brand.

“Tamburini will develop a creative team of highly skilled people with an in-depth understanding of the luxury world.”

Tamburini succeeds Walter Chiapponi, who was revealed to be stepping down from the helm position in July in what was said to be a “mutual decision” between the designer and fashion group.

The move came just months after the Della Valle family – owners of the conglomerate – said they were scrapping plans to delist the company and cancel a 344 million dollar buyout of the group after they failed to reach an ownership threshold of 90 percent.

The family initially said it was looking to revamp the company in an attempt to attract a younger generation of luxury shoppers, a group it had been struggling to gain traction with.

Now, however, Tod’s appears to be experiencing somewhat of a turnaround, with group sales in the third quarter for 2023 jumping 14.3 percent on the previous year as strong growth in China and Europe offset weakened demand in America.