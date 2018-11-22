Todd Dalhausser is the new Brand President of Altra

VF Corporation has appointed Todd Dalhausser to the position of Brand President of running shoe company Altra. Dalhausser is joining VF from the US footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Saucony North America, one of the brands within the company’s running portfolio. Dalhausser will report to Steve Murray, Vice President of Strategic Products.

“With Todd’s appointment, we will build on Altra’s innovative design technology, unique brand positioning and loyal consumer following to accelerate growth and deliver on our commitment to improve runners’ lives by making their footwear function more naturally”, said Murray in a statement.

Dalhausser’s appointment allows Altra’s co-founder, Brian Beckstead, to assume a new role as Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. He will report to Dalhausser.