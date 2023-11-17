Todd Snyder to take on creative direction at Woolrich’s Black Label

American designer Todd Snyder has been named as the creative director for Woolrich’s new Black Label line, with an initial collection set to be teased during the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo in January.

The line, officially dubbed Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder, will consist of two collections: Heritage, dedicated to updated Woolrich designs, and Technical, centred around high-performance materials that cater to the outdoors.

In light of the new appointment, Woolrich’s creative director, Andrea Cané, will be moving into the role of creative advisor to the brand as he prepares to retire, as noted by Woolrich CEO Stefano Saccone.

While Saccone expressed admiration for Cané’s work and breathing new life into Woolrich when speaking to WWD, he went on to note that Snyder was the right selection to take the brand to the next level.

Saccone added that over the next three to five years, Woolrich would be focused on “reconquering the American market”.

He continued: “Beyond Todd’s skills and design aesthetic, what is implicit in this relationship is to increase the brand relevance in the US and North America. And we’re quite convinced Todd is the right person to do that.”

Snyder’s presence at Pitti 105 comes as he joins the Florentine trade show as part of its Designer Showcase, through which he will be showcasing his eponymous brand in a fashion show on January 9.

The designer will then work towards an autumn 2024 launch for Black Label, when the first 75 styles will be released on a global scale, throughout Europe, Japan and the US, as he stated to WWD.