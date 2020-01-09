Tom Chu to join as Regional President of PVH Asia Pacific

PVH Corp. has appointed Tom Chu as Regional President of PVH Asia Pacific, effective February 1, 2020. Chu, the company said in a statement, previously served as president, PVH Japan. In his new role, he will report to Stefan Larsson, PVH President.

“Tom’s strong management ability and consistent track record will position PVH well to further our Asia expansion. As we move forward, we are focused on leveraging the strength of our brands, continuing to capturing the heart of the consumer and delivering sustainable profitable growth in one of our fastest growing regions,” said Larsson.

The company added that Frank Cancelloni, formerly Regional President, PVH Asia Pacific, will be leaving PVH at the end of March 2020 to pursue new opportunities.

“On behalf of PVH, we would like to thank Frank for his many contributions in leading our Asia Pacific business for the past six years,” added Larsson.

Chu has been with PVH for over six years. PVH further said that together with his team he returned Tommy Hilfiger HILFIGER to its premium brand status and the business to profitability in Japan, and re-launched Calvin Klein Jeans product to the market.

Picture:Tommy Hilfiger website