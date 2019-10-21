Tom Tailor Group ropes in Dr Gernot Lenz as the company's new CEO

The Tom Tailor Group has appointed Dr Gernot Lenz as the company’s new CEO in place of Dr Heiko Schäfer effective November 1, 2019. The company said in a statement that Dr Lenz was most recently CEO of the s.Oliver Group and before that, held the positions of COO Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe in Amsterdam, where his responsibilities included the digital transformation and operational management of the European e-commerce business of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands. Prior to spending ten years with PVH Europe, Dr Lenz was a strategy consultant at Bain & Company.

“I very much look forward to assuming my new position with the Tom Tailor Group and working constructively with my colleagues on the management board and with all employees. The Tom Tailor brand has seen a positive development over the past few years. We must, however, ensure that its attractiveness and performance at the points of sale in brick-and-mortar and digital retail continue to increase. It is also important to successfully implement the restructuring strategy initiated at Bonita,” said Lenz, commenting on his appointment as the group’s new CEO.

The company added that current CEO, Dr Heiko Schäfer, will resign from the management board at his own request effective October 31, 2019. Dr Schäfer has been a member of the management board since December 2015, initially as COO and later as CEO since September 2016.

“Dr Gernot Lenz is an industry expert with a long and successful track record. We are delighted that the Tom Tailor Group will be able to rely on his knowledge and benefit from his experience going forward. With his strong international and digital expertise we are providing a new spark for the company”, said Dr. Jenny Shao, Chairwoman of the supervisory board of Tom Tailor Holding SE.

Picture:Tom Tailor newsroom