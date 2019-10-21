Tommy Hilfiger names Michael Scheiner as new chief marketing officer

Michael Scheiner has been appointed as the new chief marketing officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective October 28. He joins the PVH-owned fashion brand from Hollister Co., where he served as senior vice president of global marketing.

Scheiner brings with him over 15 years of experience with global brands. Before spending two years with Hollister, the executive held roles with Abercrombie & Fitch and Urban Outfitters.

“As one of the world’s most globally recognized brands, our Marketing teams around the world play a pivotal role in inspiring, exciting and engaging our consumers,” TCEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe Daniel Grieder said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Michael join our world class Marketing Organization, and believe he will help fuel our ongoing digital transformation, enable us to respond strategically to new disruptions, and position Tommy Hilfiger as a leader amongst its competitors.”

Scheiner will relocate to the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger in Amsterdam. As chief marketing officer, he will lead the brand into a new era of innovative marketing strategies across digital and experiential platforms with the goal of reaching the next generation of consumers, according to a press release.

“It is an honor to join such an iconic global brand. The innovation and leadership Tommy Hilfiger has shown from its earliest beginnings is inspiring," Scheiner said.

Photo courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Business Wire