Tony Ranalli appointed art director at Gas

Tony Ranalli is the new art director of Gas. The designer has over 30 years of experience in the apparel industry.

Romolo D'Orazio, general manager of Gas, said: "We were not just looking for a name, but for a person capable of getting into the brand's DNA and the product, understanding its construction and guiding its evolution. Among the key values we have identified as typical of our brand is authenticity, which we cite daily.

"For us, this means making decisions consistent with our identity and with the direction we want to give the company. We want to continue to evolve by creating increasingly international and contemporary collections, offering consumers and our clients an ever more solid service. I believe that a well-made product remains the best possible advertisement."

Designer has over 30 years of experience in apparel industry

After studying at the Accademia Koefia in Rome, Ranalli began his career at Roberto Cavalli, where he remained for ten years as a fashion designer. From there, he embarked on a diverse path involving consultancy, design and collection development for Italian and international brands, including Byblos, Zuhair Murad, Jean Paul Gaultier and Kocca. He then developed his own brand, Letonerre, and spent three years with the Chinese giant Eeak designing the Koradior brand, before returning to the Roberto Cavalli universe with Just Cavalli.

"Experience gained across menswear, womenswear, licensing, accessories and apparel provides Gas with a solid, practical and deeply rooted creative lead," the management explained in a note.

“My goal is to work on the brand by bringing a bolder, more colourful, sexier and more transgressive touch, without distorting its identity. From what I have perceived, Gas has all the elements and potential to make a strong return to the market,” stated Ranalli.

Gas was founded in Chiuppano in 1984 and acquired in June 2022 by Milano 1984. It is currently owned by investment holding companies Bordin Holding, Dea Capital and Duke. The business became Gas Milano 1984 and has established itself as one of the main players in the sector.

The new company has 180 employees and is based in Chiuppano (Vicenza). It has a showroom in Milan on Via Tortona, commercial agencies throughout the country and a significant presence in the wholesale business. The brand has approximately 650 multi-brand points of sale in Italy, Europe, Africa and Asia.