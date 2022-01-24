Top ten female runway models 2022: In pictures

The spring/summer 2022 edition of the Haute Couture kicks off this week in Paris and the women’s wear collections start in February. These are the fresh faces we hope to see walking in the shows. They herald from all over the world, from The USA and Europe to Japan and Angola. Not only are they fierce on the runways they slay on Instagram with thousands of followers each.

Barbara Valente

Hermes SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Brazilian

Mother Agency: Canvas Management, New York

Instagram: ___valente

Followers: 24K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Fendi SS22 Campaign

Fashion Shows: Balenciaga FW22: The Lost Tape; Z Factory SS22: Love Brings Love

Blesnya Minher

Alberta Ferretti/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Angolan

Mother Agency: Da Banda Model Management, Angola

Instagram: blesnyaminher

Followers: 46.6K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Louis Vuitton LV Holiday 2021; Zara UNA SPLENDIDA GIORNAÍA

Fashion Shows: Chanel SS22; Isabel Marant SS22; Dior SS22; Salvatore Ferragamo SS22; Alberta Ferretti SS22

Georgia Palmer

Ports 1961/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: British

Mother Agency: Kate Moss Agency, London

Instagram georgiapalmer

Followers: 40.8K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: ‘Working Capital’ British Vogue Jan ‘22; Vogue Korea Cover Dec ‘21; Loewe FW 21 in Odda Magazine

Fashion Shows: Ports 1961 SS22; Tod’s SS22

Jade Nguyen

Sportmax SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Vietnamese

Mother Agency: Elite Paris

Instagram: nnguyenjade

Followers: 13K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Paco Rabanne Lookbook, Paco Rabanne fragrance

Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Louis Vuitton SS22; Sportmax SS22

Loli Bahia

Stella McCartney SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: French

Mother Agency: Women Management

Instagram: lolibahiaa

Followers: 24.4K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Saint Laurent Winter ‘21 campaign; ‘Jeunesse Dorée’ M Le magazine du Monde

Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton SS22; Stella McCartney SS22; Givenchy SS22

Mika Schneider

Miu Miu SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Japanese/French

Mother Agency: Bon Image Corp. - Tokyo

Instagram: mikaschndr

Followers: 107K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Vogue Japan ‘Mika Rocks’ and cover, Feb ‘22; Moschino SS22 Campaign; Louis Vuitton Holiday ‘21; British Vogue ‘The Jean Genies’ Dec ‘21

Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Louis Vuitton SS22; Miu Miu SS22; Hermès SS22

Quannah Chasinghorse

Chloe SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: American (First Nations)

Mother Agency: IMG

Instagram: quannah.rose

Followers: 296K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Elle US digital cover Dec ‘21; Porter Magazine cover Dec ‘21; ‘Gaining Ground’ American Vogue Oct ‘21

Fashion Shows: Gucci Love Parade Pre-Fall 22; Chanel SS22; Chloé SS22

Quinn Mora

Chanel SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: American

Mother Agency: DNA Models, New York

Instagram: quinnelinmora

Followers: 16K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: ‘High Performance’ W Magazine Dec ‘21;

Vogue Korea Cover Dec ‘21

Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Celine SS22; Miu Miu SS22; Hermés SS22

Steinberg

Chanel SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Russian

Mother Agency: Avant Models Agency - Moscow

Instagram: st.einberg

Followers: 139K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Givenchy Pre-Fall ‘22 Lookbook; Dior Cruise ‘22 Campaign; Christian Dior SS 22 Campaign

Fashion Shows: Chanel Cruise 22 Show Dubai; Louis Vuitton SS22; Stella McCartney SS22; Givenchy SS22; Isabel Marant SS22

Yilan Hua

AZ Factory SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Chinese

Mother Agency: The Face Paris

Instagram: yilan_hua

Followers: 68K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial; Max Mara SS22 Campaign; Fendi SS22 Campaign; Hermès ‘Upside Down’ Nov ‘21

Fashion Shows: Celine SS22; Mugler FW 21; AZ Factory SS22: ‘Love Brings Love’