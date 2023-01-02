Top Ten Female Runway Models 2023
After a few seasons of studio and video presentations, designers took to the runways in 2022 with gusto. The choice of models, hair and make-up artists and stylists all play an important role in a brand’s messaging. Here are ten female fresh faces who appeared in many shows during 2022 and who we can expect to see again in 2023.
América González
Nationality: Venezuelan
Agency: Supreme
IG handle: Saiyanbride
IG Followers: 27K
Shows Walked in 2022: 76
Sherry Shi
Nationality: American
Agency: IMG New York
IG handle: sherryramsayshi
IG Followers: 73K
Shows Walked in 2022: 74
Yilan Hu
Nationality: Chinese
Agency: New York Model Management
IG handle: yilan_hua
IG Followers: 90.5K
Shows Walked in 2022: 64
Sasha Quenby
Nationality: British
Agency: Women Management, New York
IG handle: sachaquenby
IG Followers: 11.2K
Shows Walked in 2022: 57
Rachel Marx
Nationality: German
Agency: Women Management, New York
IG handle: rachelmarxx
IG Followers: 7.5K
Shows Walked in 2022: 57
Louise Robert
Nationality: Belgian
Agency: DNA Models
IG handle: louise.robert
IG Followers: 14.4K
Shows Walked in 2022: 52
Victoria Fawole
Nationality: Nigerian
Agency: The Industry, New York
IG handle: victoriafawole_
IG Followers: 6K
Shows Walked in 2022: 52
Mika Schneider
Nationality: Japanese/French
Agency: The Society Management, New York
IG handle: mikaschndr
IG Followers: 158K
Shows Walked in 2022: 52
Felice Nova Noordhoff
Nationality: Dutch
Agency: Elite New York City
IG handle: felcinova
IG Followers: 45K
Shows Walked in 2022: 48
He Cong
Nationality: Chinese
Agency: IMG New York
IG handle: heconghc
IG Followers: 157K
Shows Walked in 2022: 46