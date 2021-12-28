Top Ten Male Runway Models 2021: In Pictures

The F/W 22 Menswear Collections start next month. These are the top 10 models we hope to see walking the runways.

Babacar N'doye

Givenchy SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: British

Agency: Elite World

Instagram @thankyoubabacar: Followers: 3K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Boss F/W 21; Cos S/S 21; Dior S/S 21;

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Givenchy S/S 22; Hermès S/S 22 Men's; Zadig & Voltaire S/S 22; AMI Paris S/S 22; Valentino Haute Couture F/W 21.

Braien Vaiksaar

Givenchy FW21/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Estonian

Agency: Success Models

Instagram: @braien.vaiksaar: Followers: 7K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Balmain S/S 2021 Campaign; H Magazine 'Don’t Forget About Me'

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Givenchy S/S 22; Balmain S/S 22; Hermès F/W 21 Men's

Malick Bodian

Lanvin SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Senegalese/Italian

Agency: The Claw

Instagram: @Malickbodi: Followers: 27K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: GQ Style Germany Fall 21 Cover; Swarovski Collection 2 Fall 2021 Campaign; American Vogue editorial 'Give Me The Night;'

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S; Dries Van Noten S/S 22 Digital Show

Alpha Dia

Dries Van Noten FW21/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Senegalese

Agency: Modelwerk

Instagram: @alpha_dia_ :Followers: 38K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Polo Ralph Lauren for Zalando campaign: 'Weekend reload;' Arket

V Man 'Time of Your Life'

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S/S 22; Boss; S/S Dries Van Noten F/W 21 Men's

Taemin Park

Haider Ackermann FW20/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: South Korean

Agency: Gost

Instagram @txxmini : Followers: 113K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: M Le magazine du Monde editorial; GQ Korea 'Color Madness;' W Korea 'The Control'

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Ann Demeulemeester S/S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S/S 22; Hermès S/S 22 Men's; Louis Vuitton S/S 22 Men's;

Leon Dame

Givenchy SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: German

Agency: London/Viva London

Instagram @leondame Followers: 11.7K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: L'Uomo Vogue 'Leading Lady;' L'Uomo Vogue December 2021 Covers

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S 22 Show; Givenchy S/S 22

Yura Nakano

Dior Homme FW22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Japanese/Taiwanese

Agency: Paris/Banana Models; London/Milk Management; Milan CREW Model Management

Instagram: @ yrnkn__ :Followers: 7K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Ermenegildo Zegna’s F/W21 campaign

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Balmain S/S 22 Show; Hermès S/S 22 Men's

Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour

Valentino FW20/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Italian/ Ghanaian

Agency: Supa Model Management

Instagram: @JeremiahBerko :Followers 5,631

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: L'Officiel Italia: Erin x Amanda Harlech

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Dior Men's Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Roberto Cavalli S/S 22 Show;

Jonas Glöer

Hermes FW2021/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: German

Agency: Viva London

Instagram: @ jonasgloeer :Followers 21K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Holiday Magazine 'Meet Me In Prenzlauer Berg;' V Man 'Midwinter Fantasy'

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Louis Vuitton 'Virgil Was Here' S/S 22; Lanvin S/S 22; Isabel Marant S/S 22;

Xu Meen

Balmain SS22/Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: South Korean

Agency: IMG Models Worldwide

Instagram: @xumeen :Followers 27K

Recent Campaigns and Editorial: COS x Mok Jungwook Campaign 2021; GQ Korea Editorial

Shows Walked in 2021 included: Isabel Marant S/S 22; Balmain S/S 22; Salvatore Ferragamo S/S 22;