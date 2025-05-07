Tory Burch reallocates responsibility for key markets

The US fashion company Tory Burch LLC has reorganised its leadership team for international business. Thibault Villet now heads the team, having been promoted to president, international director for APAC, Japan and EUME.

Villet joined Tory Burch at the end of 2020 as president of APAC, heading operations in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2023, his remit was expanded to include Japan. He has now also taken on responsibility for Europe and the Middle East.

Under Villet’s leadership, Paolo Zullo will be responsible for the retail, wholesale and e-commerce business in Europe and the Middle East as president of Europe and the Middle East, starting next July.

New China boss Joshua Chen comes from Loewe

Joshua Chen will take over Zullo’s previous position as president of China on June 30. He was previously managing director for China at Loewe, which belongs to the French luxury goods group LVMH. Before that, he worked at Louis Vuitton China.

The international leadership team also includes Edouard Roche, president of Japan, and Carol Chiu, senior vice president, general manager of Asia Retail. They all now report to Villet, who continues to report directly to chief executive officer (CEO) Pierre-Yves Roussel.

“Thibault is an exceptional leader, and I am delighted to expand his remit to include Europe and the Middle East as we continue to expand the brand globally,” said Roussel in a statement released on Wednesday. “With his in-depth expertise in regional market dynamics, international business development and cross-cultural team management, Thibault is ideally suited to lead these important regions to continued success.”