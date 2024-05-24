Trove appoints Terry Boyle as CEO

Resale tech company Trove has named Terry Boyle as its new chief executive officer, a role he will take up from June 17.

Boyle will succeed Gayle Tait, who will be stepping down from the helm position but will remain on as a member of the firm’s board of directors.

In a statement in a release, Trove founder and chairman, Andy Ruben, thanked Tait for her leadership “during this transformative time for the company”, noting that her decision to move towards a software model and invest in technology “created a path for Trove to build future scale”.

Commenting on Boyle’s appointment, Ruben said: “Terry’s extensive retail industry experience, combined with his approach to transforming retail for a more sustainable future, positions him as the perfect leader to drive the company forward.

“His focus on the continued commercialisation of Trove’s critical software will help brands grow without increasing their carbon footprint.”

Boyle has previously served for the likes of Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and Trunk Club and most recently held the position of CEO of Zulily, where he was credited with improving EBITDA margins and implementing new growth strategies.

Prior to this, he was also CEO and co-founder of Behold, which utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to create a stylist-driven shopping experience.