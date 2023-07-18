True Religion taps new marketing chief

US denim and sportswear brand True Religion has appointed Kristen D’Arcy as its new chief marketing officer.

D’Arcy is an industry veteran having held senior positions at big-name brands including PacSun, American Eagle Outfitters, Coty, and Ralph Lauren.

She joins from health and wellness products manufacturer HoMedics where she has been marketing chief since May 2022.

In her new role at True Religion, D’Arcy will be responsible for all aspects of marketing, including content creation, creative, brand, public relations, influencers, social media, partnerships, and philanthropy.

The new position will play “an instrumental component to True Religion’s future growth strategy”, the company said.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, D’Arcy said: “I’ve been a True Religion customer and have watched the brand reinvent itself in recent years, which has been exciting both as a consumer and marketer.” D’Arcy will report to CEO Michael Buckley.

Buckley commented: “Kristen is the ideal candidate to fill this critical role. She has a proven track record of creating business growth, fostering brand love, and managing high-performing teams.

“Her vast experience with top retail brands including Pacific Sun, Ralph Lauren, Coty, and Oscar de la Renta brings an important new layer of expertise to True Religion’s senior leadership team.”