Trussardi names Maela Mandelli as the company’s new Chief Executive

After QuattroR SGR purchased 60 percent stake of Trussardi S.p.A. in February, the company has now announced the appointment of industry veteran Maela Mandelli as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2019. The company also said that Giuseppe Pinto joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer in March this year.

"The leadership of the group is assigned to a pair of executives that combine experience in commercial, product and corporate restructuring. The goal of the relaunch is to give an international dimension to the historical Italian brand in the affordable luxury segment, strengthening its positioning and visibility,” the company said in a statement. p>

Trussardi announces appointment of two senior executives

The company said Mandelli brings strong international background in the fashion industry and clothing, after spending six years with PVH Corporation in Amsterdam as the managing director of Netherlands, Greece, the Middle East and Africa. Previously, she served as sales director at Diesel and Nike.

Pinto, the company added, boasts a diverse twenty years of industry experience. Before joining Trussardi, he was chief operating officer of Sergio Rossi since 2016. Before that, Pinto spent 13 years at Pomellato, where he joined as chief financial officer and was later promoted to chief operating officer in 2015.

At the time of acquiring the majority stake, QuattroR had said that it would provide Trussardi with the economic and financial support needed to implement a new five-year international development plan agreed with Tomaso Trussardi, who took on the role of Chairman of the company’s board of directors. Established in 1911, Trussardi reported a turnover of about 150 million in 2018. The company enjoys presence in 47 countries with its Trussardi, Trussardi Jeans lines and licensing, with a network of over 160 single-brand stores in Italy, Europe and Asia, alongside more than 1,800 multi-brand point of sales, corners and department stores.

Picture credit: QuattroR press office