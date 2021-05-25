Trussardi names new creative directors

Luxury Italian lifestyle brand Trussardi has named Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, founders and designers of the Berlin-based GmbH brand, as its new creative directors.

Trussardi said that the duo will lead the “revival of the house under one brand,” and will oversee all aspects of design, image and branding. Their first collection for Trussardi will be for autumn/winter 2022.

The duo will bring the century-old Milanese house a “sharp and contemporary creative vision,” added Trussardi, and will work with chief executive Sebastian Suhl to lead the house’s new direction.

In a joint statement, Işık and Huseby said: “Trussardi comes charged with pedigree and enormous untapped potential. We were drawn to the possibility of building a house anew.”

Suhl added: “Serhat and Benjamin bring a distinctive and powerful vision to Trussardi. The team and I are profoundly excited to embark on this journey with them, in view of bringing a contemporary and responsible lifestyle experience to the market.”

Işık and Huseby are known for their own label, GmbH, which they launched in Berlin in 2016. With GmbH they have brought the topics of inclusivity and responsibility strongly to the forefront of the fashion discourse. The duo will continue to design for their brand alongside their new role at Trussardi.