Turnbull & Asser names new creative director

British shirtmaker Turnbull & Asser has appointed Roberto Menichetti as its new creative director. The Italian designer will oversee all aspects of the company’s creative division, including bespoke shirting, tailoring, outerwear and accessories.

Menichetti worked alongside French designer Claude Montana at the beginning of his career prior to joining Gruppo Finanziario Tessile, where he managed licenses for fashion houses like Valentino and Armani.

In the 1990s, he joined Jil Sander – tasked with launching the brand’s menswear collection – and later Burberry, joining the team overseeing a brand turnaround. Menichetti went on to become consulting creative director of Celine in 2004, and had consulted for several fashion houses over the duration of his career.

In a statement, Menichetti praised Turnbull & Asser and chairman, James Fayed, for preserving its legacy: “To be entrusted with its creative future is both an honour and a responsibility. My philosophy has always been to seek the essence of form - clarity, proportion and timelessness - rather than the noise of passing trends.

“At Turnbull & Asser, this philosophy meets a heritage of craftsmanship that is second to none. My vision is to uphold and protect this tradition while introducing quiet innovations that ensure its voice continues to resonate with discerning clients around the world.”