Two senior executives join Fossil Group to spearhead turnaround efforts

Fossil Group has named Joe Martin as its new chief commercial officer and Antonio Carriero as chief digital information officer and general manager for the EMEA region. Both appointments are designed to bolster the company's turnaround strategy.

Martin will oversee all global revenue generation, aiming to create a scalable and high-performing commercial organization. He brings extensive experience from Adidas, where he was senior vice president of wholesale, team services, omni operations, and marketplace for North America. He also held sales leadership positions at 3M and other companies. His appointment is effective February 17th.

Carriero will be responsible for global technology strategy, operations, cybersecurity, and future capabilities development. He will also lead the company's commercial business in EMEA. His background includes serving as chief digital and information officer at Salomon (Amer Sports), and senior digital and technology leadership roles at Breitling SA and Richemont Group. His appointment is effective February 12th.

Fossil CEO Franco Fogliato stated that Martin and Carriero's expertise and track records make them ideal for advancing the company's strategy and building a stronger, more innovative watch business.