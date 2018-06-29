Two senior marketing executives leave Prada

Stefano Cantino, group strategic marketing director and Aldo Gotti, marketing director have parted ways with Prada on May 22 and May 10 respectively.

Confirming their departures, Prada spokesperson told FashionUnited: “The Prada Group is in constant evolution and this is part of a normal internal turnover. The number of employees is currently growing at all levels, with particular regards to the Italian headquarters, and specifically in the communication area.”

Cantino, the company said, had joined in 1997. Before being promoted to group strategic marketing director, he held a number of positions with the group including group communication and external relations director, Prada marketing director, Church's brand director and general manager of Car Shoe.

Gotti, who had joined the company in 1990 was commercial director of Miu Miu brand, before taking over his most recent role as Prada marketing director.

