Ubaldo Minelli appointed CEO of Jil Sander

Upon the announcement that Serge Brunschwig, the chief executive officer of Jil Sander, was stepping down, the German brand has named Ubaldo Minelli, chief executive officer of Jil Sander's parent company OTB Group, as his successor.

This marks a return to the helm of the brand for Minelli, who had served at the helm of Jil Sander in 2021, succeeding Alex Keller.

In January 2018, Minelli was appointed CEO of OTB. He initially joined the group as CEO of Staff International, the first company to be acquired by Renzo Rosso approximately 20 years ago.

"Jil Sander remains fully committed to ensuring strategic and operational continuity, in compliance with corporate objectives and commitments made to customers, partners and stakeholders," added OTB this morning.

Serge Brunschwig steps down

After just six months of leading Jil Sander, Brunschwig, who had also assumed the role of chief strategy officer of OTB Group on February 5, announced his depature via LinkedIn on July 30.

Here, he stated: "Today is the last day of my mission for Jil Sander. I would like to thank the team for what we have achieved, preparing this splendid brand for its next chapter, and the OTB group for the trust they have placed in me. We all love Jil Sander, its purity and its blend of classicism and modernity. My best wishes to Jil Sander and the OTB Group for the future!"

At Jil Sander, Brunschwig replaced Luca Lo Curzio, who was appointed CEO of Jil Sander in May 2023 and began his role in June of the same year. Lo Curzio then became CEO of K-Way, the brand founded in Paris in 1965.

Brunschwig has a long career in the luxury sector at an international level. He joined LVMH in 1995 and has held positions of responsibility in several companies within the French group over the years. He has been CEO and chairman of Fendi, chairman of Dior Homme, COO of Christian Dior Couture and CEO of Celine, in addition to holding international management positions at Louis Vuitton and Sephora.