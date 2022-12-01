Unbound Group appoints former Next CFO to board

Unbound Group, the parent company of British footwear chain Hotter Shoes, has appointed New Look’s former finance chief Alastair Miller to its board of directors.

He will be appointed as chair of the group’s audit and risk committee and a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee, effective December 31.

The appointment comes as independent non-executive directors Paul Goodson and Suki Thompson step down from the board, resulting in a net loss of one member.

Unbound Group said the changes “reflect a more appropriate balance in light of the future needs of the business” as the group looks to streamline itself and cut costs.

“I am delighted to welcome Alastair Miller to the board,” said Unbound Group chair Neil Johnson in a statement.

“His recent and relevant expertise and proven abilities will further strengthen governance and will add significant strategic value to the board and the group,” he said.

Miller currently serves as a non-executive director at Superdry, and is the chair of the fashion retailer’s audit committee.

From 2000 until 2014, he was chief financial officer at high street giant Next.