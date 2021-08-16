Under Armour appoints David Gibbs to its board of directors

Under Armour, Inc. has appointed David Gibbs to its board of directors effective September 1, 2021.

As chief executive officer (CEO) of Yum! Brands, Inc. the company said in a statement, Gibbs, 58, leads the company’s overarching strategies, structure, people development, and culture to drive global growth and sales and profitability for more than 51,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants in over 150 countries and territories, with approximately 2,000 franchisees and 1.5 million franchise system employees globally.

“David’s outstanding track record in global brand management, including significant retail and international expertise, and driving shareholder returns will serve as a tremendous resource as we continue to execute on our growth objectives,” said Under Armour executive chairman and brand chief Kevin Plank.

Gibbs has been CEO of Yum! Brands since January 2020 and has served as a member of its board of directors since November 2019. During his 32-year career with Yum! Brands, Gibbs has held a variety of leadership positions in its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions, including global strategy, finance, general management, operations and real estate.

“Following the effective execution of its multi-year transformation, I am honored to join Kevin, Patrik, and the Under Armour board, working alongside this exceptional team to help guide the company successfully into its next chapter of growth,” added Gibbs.

Before his CEO appointment, the company added, Gibbs was Yum! Brands’ president and chief operating officer with global operating leadership of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions. Before that, he was president and chief financial officer, serving as the chief architect of the company’s financial, refranchising, and restaurant development strategy during a period when Yum! Brands transformed into a capital-light, pure-play franchisor.