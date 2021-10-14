Under Armour appoints first chief consumer officer

Under Armour has appointed Massimo Baratto to the newly created role of chief consumer officer, effective November 1. He will oversee all aspects of Under Armour's consumer strategy, with responsibility for global marketing, e-commerce and retail.

Baratto joined the US sportswear brand in 2018 as managing director of the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Prior to Under Armour, he was chief executive for Oberalp Group, where he was credited with overseeing significant growth of the Salewa, Dynafit, Wild Country, and Pomoca brands.

Kara Trent, a seven-year Under Armour veteran, will succeed Baratto as the company's senior vice president and general manager of EMEA.

Trent has served in multiple roles in the company's North American business and most recently led the merchandising and planning functions for the EMEA region.

Prior to Under Armour, she held various merchandising, planning, and buying roles at Puma and Reebok.