Under Armour names Franck Denglos as VP of commercial for EMEA

Under Armour has announced the appointment of Franck Denglos as vice president of commercial for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

With 25 years of experience in the sports, lifestyle, and fashion industries, the company said, Denglos brings a wealth of expertise in driving commercial success and strategic growth to the company.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kevin Ross, senior vice president and managing director of EMEA, said in a statement: “With his proven ability to lead and his sharp understanding of our business landscape, I’m confident Franck Denglos will take our commercial success to the next level. We believe that with exceptional leaders like Franck at the helm, we are well-positioned to expand our impact in shaping the future of our EMEA operations.”

In his new role, Denglos will oversee all sales channels across the EMEA region, including wholesale, distributors, ecommerce, and retail. The company added that his primary focus will be on accelerating growth and expanding Under Armour’s presence in the region.

His career includes over 25 years at Adidas, where he most recently served as president of Adidas Italy and previously held positions as global VP group strategy Speed and global VP sales & GM international clearance/B2B.

Denglos officially joined Under Armour on September 1, 2024, and will be based out of the organisation’s Amsterdam office.