Under Armour names Kevin Ross as managing director of EMEA

Under Armour has appointed Kevin Ross as its new senior vice president, managing director of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

With nearly 20 years of experience growing high profile brands including Adidas, TaylorMade, Under Armour, and Yeti, the company said, Ross brings proven talent and regional expertise to the company.

Joining on February 12, 2024, based out of the company’s Amsterdam office, Ross will report to president and CEO, Stephanie Linnartz.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin back to Under Armour. His experience leading growth strategy and business operations in the region gives me great confidence that he will continue to harness the momentum that we’ve been able to establish in EMEA,” said Stephanie Linnartz.

The company added that Ross will be responsible for the development and execution of regional omni-channel growth strategy, while also delivering on-brand consumer experiences to advance the business’s premium presence across the region that will drive sustainable, high profitable growth.

“After watching UA's evolution and witnessing the consumer demand, I believe the potential for Under Armour is unmatched. I am eager to begin working with UA’s talented team again, continuing to grow and strengthen our connection with consumers across the region,” added Ross.

He joins Under Armour from Yeti where he recently served as managing director of international. During his previous employment with Under Armour, he spent nine years serving in numerous executive roles across the business including product creation, team sports, global football, tennis and sales.