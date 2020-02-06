Under Armour promotes two senior executives

Under Armour, Inc. has announced that Colin Browne has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Paul Fipps as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), a newly created position. Effective February 17, the company said in a statement, both positions will report directly to the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Patrik Frisk.

“Both Colin and Paul are proven leaders who have played significant roles in Under Armour’s ongoing strategic and operational transformation,” said Frisk, adding, “As we continue work to instill greater efficiency and discipline across the brand to enable deeper connections with consumers, these leadership appointments further advance our ability to successfully execute against our long-term strategies.”

As COO, the company added, Browne has responsibility for the company’s supply chain and sourcing operations, demand planning, distribution, information technology, business process management, corporate real estate, asset protection and sustainability.

Browne previously served as the company’s chief supply chain officer from 2017 to 2020 with responsibility for all global operations related to product sourcing and logistics after joining in 2016 as president of global sourcing. Prior to that, he was vice president and managing director of supply chain at VF Corporation where he led all aspects of the company’s sourcing and product supply organization in Asia and Africa. Before VF Corporation, Browne was the executive vice president of footwear and accessories at Li & Fung, CEO of Pentland Brands in Asia, and held senior leadership positions at Reebok and Bally.

As CXO, Fipps, the company further said, is responsible for the company’s overall consumer experience and digital strategy including its global retail and ecommerce business, connected fitness platform, software engineering, customer relationship management, human performance and data science functions.

Previously, he served as chief digital officer from 2018 through 2020 with responsibility for global ecommerce, digital products, software engineering, large-scale technology investments and Under Armour’s connected fitness business, and as chief technology officer from 2017 through 2018, with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the company’s web and mobile applications, engineering and information technology. Prior to this role, he served as the company chief information officer and executive vice president of global operations after joining Under Armour in 2014 as senior vice president of global operations. Before Under Armour, Fipps held several leadership roles at Breakthru Beverage Group including chief information officer and corporate vice president of business services.

