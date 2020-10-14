Urban Outfitters names new COO amid management reshuffle

Fashion and lifestyle company Urban Outfitters Inc, whose portfolio includes brands Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters, has announced a flurry of management changes, which includes the departure of chief operating office Calvin Hollinger.

Hollinger will be leaving at the end of this month in order to “pursue other opportunities”, the company said. He will be succeeded by chief financial officer Frank Conforti who has also been promoted to co-president. Conforti will take on additional responsibilities across the retailer’s fulfillment and logistics, development, legal, and talent and human resources departments. Conforti will stay on as CFO during the search for a successor.

Meg Hayne, who is currently chief creative officer, will retain her role and will join Conforti as co-president. In her new position, Hayne will be reported to by the retailer’s three main brands and sourcing department.

Urban Outfitters announces promotions spree

Sheila Harrington has been promoted to CEO of the Free People Group, while Hillary Super has been promoted to CEO of Anthropologie Group.

Azeez Hayne has been promoted to chief administrative officer and will remain general counsel. He will assume responsibility for the retailer’s talent and human resources departments.

Finally, Dave Hayne has been promoted to chief technology officer and will remain president of Nuuly. He will also assume additional responsibilities for the company’s IT department.

“We thank Calvin for his 16 years of dedicated service to the Company. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to our success and directed numerous improvements in the areas and functions that reported to him. Calvin is leaving behind a strong team of very capable leaders,” said Urban Outfitters CEO Richard A. Hayne.

“I congratulate our six executives on their well-deserved promotions. I look forward to working closely with our entire executive team to support URBN’s future growth and strategic initiatives.”