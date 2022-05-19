US boutique marketplace Jane appoints new CTO

Jane, a boutique marketplace selling women’s and children’s fashion along with accessories and home decor, has appointed David John Smith as its new chief technology officer.

Smith will be tasked with helping to transform the US business from a three-day flash deal marketplace to a model where sellers can offer products indefinitely.

He will focus on building a platform to support the more than 2,000 small businesses that sell on Jane, many of which are women and minority-owned.

Smith has almost 20 years of leadership experience. He most recently served as CTO with resale website Fashionphile. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of technology at Nordstrom, and led global teams at TechStyle Fashion Group.

“I’m thrilled to be tapped as Jane’s CTO and honored to lead such a highly-talented group of engineers, product managers, and designers,” Smith said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited about supporting the transformation of Jane’s business model away from a three-day deal site and offering an even-greater curated experience of evergreen listings.”

Joana McKenna, who was announced as Jane’s new CEO back in March, said: “As we prepare for our next stage of growth at Jane, we are delighted to welcome David to our executive team.

“David’s extensive experience leading technology and engineering teams in the e-commerce and fashion space, make him ideally suited to lead Jane’s technology transformation into a full-fledged third-party marketplace.”