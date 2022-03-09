US boutique marketplace Jane taps new CEO

Jane - a boutique marketplace selling women’s and children’s fashion along with accessories and home decor - has appointed Joana McKenna as its new chief executive officer.

McKenna has over 20 years of experience building global brands, with particular expertise in high-growth e-commerce businesses. She has previously held various senior roles at retail giants including Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Amazon.

“It is a privilege to be tapped as the CEO leading Jane.com into the next phase of the company's digital transformation, building on the excellent foundation that the founders and executive team have put in place to set the company up for growth,” McKenna said in a statement.

In her new position, McKenna will be tasked with leading the company’s strategy around building out its growing platform and expanding brand awareness.

Jane founder Mike McEwan commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Joana to the Jane team. Her experience driving growth and expansion efforts for marketplaces will play a critical role at a time when consumers are wanting to support small businesses and are looking for more personalized experiences.

“Jane is uniquely positioned to empower small shops and entrepreneurs and with Joana’s leadership I know we can give them a meaningful opportunity to grow and succeed.”