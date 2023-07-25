Valentino announces three executive appointments

Italian luxury label Valentino has bolstered its C-Suite team with the announcement of three new hires, as well as the exit of chief brand officer Alessio Vannetti “to pursue new career opportunities”.

Andrea Cappi has been named as chief e-commerce and omnichannel officer as Valentino establishes a dedicated business unit for e-commerce and omnichannel to “bolster its digital presence”.

Cappi will lead the newly established business unit, which will drive the brand’s website, online marketplaces, and third-party e-concessions. His past experience includes serving in senior roles at big-name brands including Yoox, Liu Jo, and Max Mara.

Next, Laurent Bergamo will take on the role of chief commercial officer “to ensure a cohesive commercial strategy across all countries where Valentino operates”. He will also expand his purview to eastern markets while overseeing the Global Outlet business and Retail Performance & Operations organization.

Valentino bolsters top team

Additionally, Yigit Turhan has been tapped as Valentino’s new chief marketing officer. He will be responsible for “shaping, building, and feeding a sophisticated and interconnected branding ecosystem”. Turhan joined the label in 2018, before which he worked at Ermenegildo Zegna and Gucci.

Valentino said the three appointments mark a “significant step” in its efforts to elevate its presence in the luxury industry and reposition itself as “a Maison de Couture putting the client at the center to pursue a solid growth strategy”.

In its most recent trading results, for the 12 months to December 31, Valentino increased sales by 15 percent to 1.42 billion euros, while its EBITDA rose 18 percent to 337 million euros.

“After years of single-digit growth, we succeeded in going beyond,” chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini told WWD at the time.