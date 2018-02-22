Valerie Lavion joins as Executive Director at Li & Fung

Li & Fung has announced the appointment of Valerie Lavion as Executive Director leading the company’s children’s wear platform and department stores in North America. Based in Hong Kong, the company said, Lavion will play a key role in helping the company continue to accelerate efforts to drive speed, digitalization and innovation across the whole business and will report to Carmen Chau, President, Li & Fung supply chain solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Valerie, a proven leader in our industry, to Li & Fung,” said Chau in a media release, adding, “Valerie brings a wealth of experience in global strategic sourcing, product development, production management supplier relations and change management, all of which she will leverage in her role on our team. I look forward to the significant value she will bring to our team and the business overall.”

Lavion, the company added, brings around 20 years of international experience in branded apparel, department stores and specialty retail to Li & Fung. Over the course of her career, she has held several senior management roles at companies including Ann Taylor, Mast Industries, Victoria’s Secret, Kids R Us, Kohls and Sears.

Picture:Li & Fung website