Vans appoints Kristin Harrer as global chief marketing officer

California streetwear brand Vans announced that Kristin Harrer has joined the company as the global chief marketing officer, effective today.

Harrer, former Dollar Shave Club CMO, will lead the VF Corporation-owned brand’s global marketing and creative teams across all Vans’ retail, brand, and digital channels.

“In addition to being an outstanding leader with a proven track record at other global brands, Kristin is a passionate and true brand expert in digital and direct to consumer experiences,” stated Doug Palladini, global brand president at Vans, in a release.

“As we continue to accelerate our digital transformative thinking, Kristin will spearhead our brand’s ability to connect with our global consumer base through the creation of meaningful and authentic consumer touchpoints.”

According to the company, Harrer will be responsible for setting Vans’ vision, strategy, global planning, and creative development pertaining to Vans’ overarching themes of sports, art, music, and street culture while engaging with consumers and fans worldwide.

“It has long been my belief that the role of a CMO is to set a north-star vision for a brand’s future and to then empower, coach, and support teams in forging a path to make that vision a reality,” said Kristin Harrer, the incoming global chief marketing officer at Vans.

Previously, Harrer was named to Forbes’ “CMO next 2019: 50 game-changing marketing leaders” and has over 20 years of experience managing marketing teams and leveraging data and insights to drive brand growth and innovation across leading consumer sports, fitness, and tech brands, including Nike and Samsung.