Veejay Verma to lead retail expansion at Gokyo Outdoor Clothing

Gokyo Outdoor Clothing & Gear, a homegrown Indian brand specialising in performance outdoor apparel and gear for trekking, mountaineering, and travel, announced the appointment of Veejay Verma as its new business head – retail & expansion.

The company explained that Verma will be instrumental in spearheading Gokyo's offline growth strategy across India. With over a decade of experience in fashion retail, including a strong track record at Bestseller India, Verma's expertise is set to align seamlessly with Gokyo's ambitious goal of becoming India’s leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

In his new role, he will oversee the strategic rollout of exclusive brand outlets, scale the brand's presence across multi-brand retail formats, and identify high-impact retail opportunities in key outdoor and travel hubs. His core mandate includes driving top-line retail growth, optimising existing store performance, and establishing the operational framework for Gokyo’s pan-India physical footprint.

The company emphasised that Gokyo's gear is designed to blend technical utility with everyday versatility, catering to life both on and off the trail.