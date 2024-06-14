Versace appoints Mathieu Baboulène as global director of communications

To strengthen its presence on the international stage, the Italian luxury fashion house Versace has entrusted its communication to Mathieu Baboulène, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience having worked with fashion houses such as Kenzo, Coach, Maison Margiela and Dries Van Noten.

After four years as global director of public relations, press, VIPs and influence at Kenzo, Baboulène has now joined the Versace team, taking on the role of global director of communications since June 2024.

In this Milan-based position, he will report to Caroline Deroche Pasquier, recently appointed vice president of international communications.

Baboulène, who holds a degree in luxury goods and handicrafts management, has gained a lot of important experience in recent years. He began his career in 2004 as a press assistant at Quartier Général and then at Michele Montagne. He then worked for various fashion houses, including Maison Margiela, Givenchy, Coach and Kenzo.