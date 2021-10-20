Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to take the helm at Burberry

Burberry has announced the appointment of Jonathan Akeroyd as chief executive officer and executive director, effective April 1, 2022.

A British national, Akeroyd, 54, is currently chief executive officer of Milan-based Gianni Versace SpA, a position he has held since June 2016. The company said in a statement that in his tenure at Versace, Jonathan has reorganised and accelerated growth at the iconic Italian fashion house, building on the brand’s rich creative heritage to elevate product, communications and the customer experience.

He will join Burberry on April 1, 2022 and will report to chair Gerry Murphy and the board of directors.

Commenting on Akeroyd’s appointment, Gerry Murphy said: “I am delighted that Jonathan Akeroyd will be joining Burberry as our next chief executive officer. Jonathan is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building global luxury fashion brands and driving profitable growth. He shares our values and our ambition to build on Burberry’s unique British creative heritage and his deep luxury and fashion industry expertise will be key to advancing the next phase of Burberry’s evolution.”

Jonathan Akeroyd to take over as the next Burberry CEO

Akeroyd was previously chief executive officer of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016, during which time he led a turnaround of the British luxury brand and laid the foundation for global expansion. He has also held a number of senior fashion roles at London-based luxury department store Harrods.

“I am honoured to be joining Burberry as chief executive officer. I have long admired Burberry’s position as the most iconic British luxury brand and I have a deep affection for its storied heritage. I am looking forward to returning to London where I first built my career in the luxury industry to join a talented team with ambitious plans for the future and a strong platform to accelerate growth,” added Akeroyd.

Akeroyd will succeed Marco Gobbetti, who is stepping down from the role and leave Burberry on December 31, 2021. Murphy will chair the Executive Committee from this date until Akeroyd joins Burberry.