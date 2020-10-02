Very appoints digital customer experience director

UK online retailer The Very Group has announced the return of former head of ecommerce Paul Hornby to the company, this time taking the role of digital customer experience (DCX) director.

Hornby will join in January and report to chief technology officer (CTO) Andy Burton.

In his new position, Hornby will be tasked with leading a range of product-focussed agile squads “with the goal of giving customers a truly seamless digital experience across mobile and online”, the retailer said Friday.

Hornby is joining the company from Matalan, where he was ecommerce director for three years. Prior to that, he held roles as head of ecommerce and head of transformation at The Very Group.

“We’re delighted to welcome Paul back. He’s an exceptional leader, strong technically and knows how The Very Group ticks,” CTO Andy Burton said ni a statement. “He was responsible for some standout innovation first time around, and I’m confident he’ll lead the team to even bigger improvements to the customer experience this time.”

Hornby commented: “I can’t wait to re-join the team and get started. The Very Group is a special business for me, and it has exciting plans for the future with more people shopping online than ever before. By continuing to develop an outstanding online experience, we can help to attract and retain even more of these new customers.”