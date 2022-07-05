Very Group taps former Walmart Japan chief as new CEO

The Very Group has named former Walmart Japan executive Lionel Desclée as new group CEO, effective September 19, as current chief Henry Birch steps down after four and a half years in the role.

Desclée joined the British retail group from McKinsey & Company, where spent just under a year as a senior advisor. Before joining McKinsey, he was president and CEO of Walmart’s Japanese business. Earlier still in his career, he spent three years as president and CEO of Tom & Co.

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO of The Very Group,” Desclée said in a release. “The company has a rich history of transformation and an even more exciting future supporting families in the UK and Ireland with amazing brands, flexible payment options and a simple customer experience.”

New chief at Very Group

The Very Group has grown quickly in recent years as it benefited from consumers’ accelerating shift to online channels. The group exceeded sales of 2 billion pounds for the first time in 2020, and in 2021 delivered record revenue and EBITDA.

Outgoing CEO Henry Birch, who oversaw the company during this growth, said: “It has been a privilege to lead this amazing and committed team through such an important chapter in the company’s development.

“As I move onto my next challenge, I am proud of the progress we have made together for our customers and our people. I am confident that under Lionel’s leadership, The Very Group will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

Birch joined Very Group in 2018, and oversaw the group’s transformation, including its rebrand and the launch of its highly automated fulfilment centre in the East Midlands.