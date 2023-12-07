Vestiaire co-founder appointed CEO of ReSee

ReSee, a Parisian luxury resale marketplace, has announced that Sébastien Fabre, co-founder of Vestiaire Collective, has joined the company as its new chief executive officer.

The firm announced the appointment on its LinkedIn, where it said in a statement: “Sébastien, a seasoned entrepreneur and leader, brings a wealth of experience, particularly in the realms of technology and [the] second-hand fashion sector.

“Assuming the role of CEO and with a primary focus on global expansion and digital strategy, Sébastien is set to implement ReSee’s strategic plan, leveraging his insight gained as a board member.”

He joins ReSee in its 10th anniversary year, and will work alongside founders Sofia Bernardin and Sabrina Marshall on accelerating the company’s growth trajectory as it takes what it said was a “step towards a dynamic and innovative future”.

Fabre also held the positions of CEO and chairman at Vestiaire before his departure in early 2019 , which at the time came about as the Paris-based company looked to introduce a new structure to drive international development.

It is such growth that ReSee also appears to now be targeting. Last year, the company, founded in 2013, launched a Series A funding round through which it secured three million euros in order to bolster expansion plans, including that of opening its first US outpost.