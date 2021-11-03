Vestiaire Collective announces three executive hires

Fashion resale platform Vestiaire Collective has announced three new hires to its leadership team.

The Paris-headquartered business has named Klemen Drole as its new chief technology, product and data officer. Drole’s experience includes six years at e-commerce platform Lazada Group, most recently as chief financial officer, as well as a nine-month stint at taxi and ride-hailing company Beat, where he held the same position.

Vestiaire Collective also named Arnaud Collin as its new chief revenue officer. Collin, who will lead the commercial and marketing teams at the business, was previously chief marketing officer at ticket marketplace StubHub, and earlier still in his career worked for eBay, where he held marketing and loyalty leadership roles across Europe, Australia and the US.

The third new hire at the company is Bernard Osta, who has been appointed as chief strategy officer. Osta spent nine years at US investment bank Goldman Sachs as an executive director, and five years at financial services company Lazard as an associate, where he was credited with working on some of the firms’ largest and most complex M&A, equity and debt transactions.

The three hires will report directly to Vestiaire Collective CEO and chair Maximilian Bittner.

“We are delighted to welcome key people like Klemen, Arnaud and Bernard, who will leverage their experience to evolve our organisation and meet our current ambition. I am confident that they will help us accelerate growth and get us closer to our mission to transform the fashion industry,” Bittner said.