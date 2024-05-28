Vestiaire Collective brings Rickie de Sole onto the board as part of US strategy

To strengthen its presence in the US and expand its global reach, Rickie De Sole, vice president of fashion management at Nordstrom, has joined Vestiaire Collective's board of directors. With her expertise and knowledge of the US market, she will support the luxury resale company in this endeavour.

De Sole's appointment is part of the platform's expansion strategy. Vestiaire Collective has already taken several important steps to successfully realise its expansion plans in the US.

The secondhand fashion platform has formed a new, locally based team led by Samina Virk, CEO of North America, while the office of the company's CEO, Maximilian Bittner, has also been relocated to New York.

In addition, Vestiaire Collective introduced a 0 percent commission structure for US sellers on the platform as well as a VIP concierge service in New York and organised exclusive celebrity wardrobes, such as that of actress Jessica Chastain.

Prior to assuming her previous position of vice president of Nordstrom in January 2022, De Sole was executive fashion director at Vogue.com, where she supported business initiatives and led e-commerce, partnerships and editorial content for Vogue's licensing collaborations.

During her career, she has also been fashion director at W Magazine, director of accessories at Vogue Magazine and held in-house PR positions at Prada. Rickie De Sole has also served on the board of Rent the Runway and Thom Browne.