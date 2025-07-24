Vestiaire Collective US CEO takes on dual role as CMO

Samina Virk, the US chief executive officer for Vestiaire Collective, has been named as the luxury resale platform’s new chief marketing officer. The appointment expands on Virk’s current position at the helm of the company’s US business, giving her a dual role.

With this new title, Virk will now oversee the Global Brand and Creative, Social Media, PR and Influence departments, while also continuing to lead the commercial, merchandising and consignment strategies of the US arm.

In a statement, Vestiaire Collective’s president and co-founder, Fanny Moizant, said Virk’s appointment reflects the company’s “ambition to continue accelerating brand awareness and growth, especially in the US market”.

Moizant added: “It is a testament to her deep understanding of the business, her marketing expertise, and her ability to drive meaningful results.”

Virk–who, prior to joining Vestiaire Collective, served in senior and executive roles at the likes of Target, Ebay and Threads Styling–was credited with leading the platform’s entry into the US market in 2015, “laying the foundation for what would become a pivotal region”. The US now accounts for 20 percent of Vestiaire Collective’s business.

Commenting on her appointment, Virk said: “I’m honoured to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for Vestiaire Collective. As CMO, I’m excited to shape our global voice and creative strategy, strengthen brand relevance, and deepen community engagement globally, all while staying true to our mission of transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future.”