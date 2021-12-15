Vetements co-founder Guram Gvasalia appointed creative director

Guram Gvasalia, the co-founder and CEO of Zurich-based streetwear brand Vetements, is to take on the additional position of creative director.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 40-year-old said: “Everything has its time. It is time for me to come out! From AH22-23 collection, I took over the brand and decided to step in as creative director of the house.”

In a lengthy letter, Gvasalia, who is notoriously secretive in his work, said the intention of the announcement was to inspire younger generations who feel intimidated by the fashion world and question their position within it.

The Instagram post touched on Gvasalia’s earlier life escaping the civil war in Georgia, and his fears of his parents not accepting his career in fashion.

Gvasalia said: “Vetements since day one is built on creativity. And I want to make sure that all the young people out there know - you do not need to have rich parents, you do not need an investor, you do not need to sell your soul to big evil corporations - you can make it on your own. You can change your life with your own creativity and passion.”

New creative lead at Vetements

Gvasalia and his brother Demna launched Vetements together in Paris in 2014, with the former as chief executive and the latter as creative director.

But in 2019, Demna revealed he would be stepping down from his position “to pursue new ventures.” He was also the creative director of Balenciaga at the time - a position he still holds.

Fast forward to July of this year, and Vetements launched a new brand, called VTMNTS.

Announcing the new brand in an Instagram post, Vetements said: “VTMNTS is a brand for all genders, deeply rooted in traditional menswear. The idea of a traditional logo is erased and replaced with the barcode - a signature element of VTMNTS, that will only be recognized by those who know. The aim of the brand is to redefine traditional luxury for the next generation.

“VTMNTS is a brand for people who wear clothes for themselves and not for others, for those who have nothing to prove, for those who do not want to wear huge logos and scream what brand they are wearing, for those who understand the high quality and value of craftsmanship.”