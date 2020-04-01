VF Corporation appoints Kipling EMEA vice president and general manager

VF Corporation has named Markus Hamm as the new vice president and general manager, Kipling EMEA, effective April 1.

Hamm who joined VF in 2004 has held various key sales positions for Jansport and Eastpak, including sales director, direct to consumer and strategic accounts director and most recently taking over wholesale, strategic accounts, sales operations and digital for the Eastpak brand.

In his new role at Kipling, Hamm will be responsible for leading the Kipling EMEA organisation, maximising business and financial objectives and overseeing the general execution for all functions.

He will be based in Antwerp, Belgium where the brands’ marketing and sales operations are based and will report to Vera Breuer, global president of Kipling.

“The Kipling team is excited to welcome Markus onboard,” said Vera Breuer in a statement. “With many years of market experience and a successful track record across sales, marketing and digital, combined with excellent leadership skills, he is the perfect fit to lead our brand growth in the region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hamm added: “I am thrilled to start this new chapter of my career at VF joining the Kipling EMEA organisation. I see great opportunities to expand Kipling’s brand growth in the region, in alignment with the brand’s creative vision of ‘Live.Light.’”

Image: courtesy of Kipling