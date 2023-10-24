VF Corporation appoints Trevor Edwards to its board of directors

VF Corporation has appointed Trevor A. Edwards to the company’s board of directors, effective October 22, 2023.

With the addition of Edwards, VF has appointed three new directors to its board over the past 18 months who collectively bring experience in footwear and apparel, retail, design, technology, and sustainability.

Edwards, the company said in a statement, brings more than 25 years of marketing, global brand and general management experience in apparel and footwear. He will serve on the board’s talent and compensation committee, as well as the governance and corporate responsibility committee.

Commenting on the new board appointment, chair of the VF Board, Richard Carucci, said: “Trevor is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in apparel and footwear that will be valuable to VF as we continue to deepen our brands’ relationships with consumers, strengthen product innovation, and improve operational effectiveness.”

The company added that Edwards currently serves as a strategic advisor to direct-to-consumer brands and investment firms. From 2013 until 2018, he was the president of Nike, Inc., reporting directly to the CEO, with oversight of the geographic regions, category business, direct-to-consumer units, product and merchandising divisions, global marketing, sales, and digital technology.

Between 1992 and 2013, he held other leadership roles at Nike including EVP global brand and category management, chief marketing officer, vice president marketing (US), and vice president marketing (EMEA).

“I am excited to join the VF Board at such an important time and look forward to contributing my experience and insights as the company looks to deepen its connections with consumers and adapt to evolving marketplace dynamics,” added Edwards.

Edwards began his professional career at Colgate Palmolive in 1986, and served in positions of increasing responsibility, including global business development manager. He currently serves on the board of directors of Funko Inc., and previously served on Mattel Inc.’s board of directors.