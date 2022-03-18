VF names Kevin Bailey as global brand president of Vans brand

VF Corporation has appointed Kevin Bailey to the position of global brand president, Vans. Bailey will continue reporting to VF’s chairman, president and CEO, Steve Rendle and serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Kevin brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding of the Vans brand, its consumer, and the global business to this role. He will work closely with the Vans leadership team and our enterprise functions as we focus on re-energizing the brand’s global growth,” said Rendle.

This appointment, the company said in a statement, marks Bailey’s return to the Vans brand after holding several enterprise leadership roles at VF. Bailey was vice president of retail for Vans when the brand was acquired by VF in 2004. He was later appointed as president of Vans, a role he held from 2009 to 2016. Under Bailey’s leadership, revenue for the brand more than doubled to 2.2 billion dollars.

The company added that Bailey has held a series of roles with increasing responsibility during his 17 years at VF. He most recently served as VF’s president, Asia-Pacific Region and Emerging Brands. In this role, he was responsible for the Altra, JanSport and Smartwool brands on a global basis. Previously, Bailey served as president of VF’s action sports coalition, and the company’s Canada, Mexico, and Central/South America businesses.

Bailey replaces Doug Palladini, who served as global brand president of Vans since 2016.